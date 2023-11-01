KEVIN.MURPHY’s Christmas Collection caters to specific hair needs

Introducing the new HOLIDAY 2023 collection by KEVIN.MURPHY, an exploration of classic hair regimens with a fresh and playful approach to inspire you to dream up new hair creations and shine bright this festive season. The collection features 6 boxes that are each designed to target a specific hair need. The perfect gift for that special person in your life or treat yourself to some holiday indulgence.

HYDRATE – RRP €58.00 (save €29.00)

For some pre-party moisture, look to HYDRATE which contains HYDRATE-ME.WASH, HYDRATE-ME.RINSE and BEDROOM.HAIR to help you reach your hair goals.

THICKENING – RRP €66.00 (save €29.00)

Plump it up with the THICKENING box, containing PLUMPING.WASH, PLUMPING.RINSE and DOO.OVER to deliver essential nourishment and densify hair for lush holiday locks.

VOLUME – RRP €58.00 (save €29.00)

Give fine hair the love it deserves with VOLUME – ANGEL.WASH & RINSE plus ANTI.GRAVITY.SPRAY add luxurious volume and nourishment to your hair.

VIBRANCE – RRP €66.00 (save 39.00)

Treat coloured hair from the inside out with VIBRANCE – EVERLASTING.COLOUR WASH, RINSE & LEAVE-IN form the perfect at-home colour maintenance routine.

RENEW – RRP €70.00 (save €35.00)

Restore the hair’s health with RENEW – Packed with goodness from the YOUNG.AGAIN range, including the YOUNG.AGAIN WASH, RINSE & Treatment Oil.

LUXE – RRP €70.00 (save €35.00)

The LUXE box features protein-rich REPAIR-ME.WASH, REPAIR-ME.RINSE and YOUNG.AGAIN that deliver replenishment and restore damaged hair.

The Holiday range will be available in official KEVIN.MURPHY salons nationwide.

All products are also available on zolobeauty.com.