Kevin Jonas recalls the reason why he started attending therapy

Kevin Jonas has opened up about his experience with therapy.

The Sucker hitmaker is one third of the band The Jonas Brothers, alongside two of his siblings – Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

As the brothers prepare to embark on another tour around the United States later this year, Kevin has now been opening up about his decision to seek therapy.

In an interview with People, the 37-year-old reflected on how the band’s recent international tour took an emotional toll on him, particularly when its constant adrenaline came to an end. Kevin detailed one moment when he was flying out of Krakow, Poland, last October, at the end of their tour’s European leg.

“All the depression, blues, it's real, especially after a tour. After our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows — it was too many — and we ended in Europe. I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows, and I got on my flight — which was delayed terribly, which is never fun,” he recalled.

“I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home and [was] delayed for seven hours, and then they had to make a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me like an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I got home,” he admitted.

Kevin – who shares daughters Alena (11) and Valentina (8) with his wife Danielle – later revealed how his family immediately raised concerns.

“My wife was like, ‘Something's wrong with you, are you okay?’ I actually had to go start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and the lows. It’s so jarring,” he confessed.

Kevin added: “What I do every night with my brothers, it's joy, it's fun. The whole time. There's nothing emotional. There are emotional moments, we have songs that are hard to sing and whatever, but it's mostly fun. So even that, I come off of that and it's tough."