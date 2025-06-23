Kevin Clifton opens up about working with partner Stacey Dooley on stage

Kevin Clifton has opened up about working with Stacey Dooley for the first time since their Strictly Come Dancing win.

Professional dancer Kevin started dating documentarian Stacey following their Strictly win in 2018. The couple have since gone on to welcome their two-year-old daughter Minnie together.

In August of this year, Stacey and Kevin will embark on their first joint career venture as a couple, as they will be starring in the UK tour of the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Ahead of starting rehearsals next month, Kevin has now revealed an insight into working with his longtime girlfriend.

Speaking on the All That Chat podcast, the 42-year-old confirmed that they are “not a very argumentative couple – touch wood – we don't argue a lot.”

“I'm sure it'll be fine. But also, Stace and me are very different in that Stace can very much go do her job, do it great, and then leave it at the door and come home. Whereas I'm a bit obsessive and I have to live and breathe the character. I'll probably bring the character home, which might get interesting. It could be the ending of us,” he teased.

“When it's your partner in front of you who knows everything about you and all your insecurities and then you start playing this character in front of them… it's going to be weird,” he admitted.

“I'm going to have to get over doing it in front of Stace, and she's going to have to get over doing it in front of me,” Kevin continued.

Kevin then went on to recall watching Stacey making her West End debut in 2:22 last year.

“I was nervous going to see it because I just wanted it to go right for her. And I went to see her do it, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. She's better than me. She's amazing. She's really good,’” he gushed.

“When I heard that they were going out on tour again, we presented the idea to them and said, ‘How about the two of us playing it because we both have a gap in the schedule?’ And they just said that that would be a great idea,” Kevin detailed.

Kevin and Stacey’s run in 2:22 will begin in August and will continue until the end of November.