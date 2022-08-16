Kerry pensioner found dead in suspicious circumstances named locally

On Monday, August 15, it was reported that Gardaí discovered the body of a woman in her Killarney home in Co. Kerry.

The 75-year-old woman has now been named locally as mum-of-four Miriam Burns.

The alarm was raised by family and friends concerned for Mrs Burns’ welfare, and emergency services were alerted.

At approximately 1:15pm on Monday afternoon Gardaí arrived at the scene of the residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney Co. Kerry and Mrs Burns was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination took place. While the body was discovered in unexplained circumstances, it’s since been reported that Gardaí are treating the death as suspicious.

It’s understood that Mrs Burns suffered a head and neck injury, but these wounds are inconsistent with those received from a fall.

The nature of the investigation will depend upon the post mortem and forensic results, which are due to be released later today.

Councillor Donal Grady, a local resident who knew Mrs Burns personally commented on this tragic news, stating, “I knew her very well — I often spoke to her. She comes from a highly respected family and she herself is highly respected here in Ardshanavooly. She was a much loved neighbour, always smiling and so kind to all.”

"She has lived here since the 1970s and she has brothers and sisters who live here in Killarney and are well-known. She was a familiar sight on her bike, always cycling around.”

"We are all shocked here tonight. This is a terrible tragedy,” he added.

Our thoughts go out to Miriam’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.