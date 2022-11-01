Kerry Katona shares exciting update on surrogacy journey

Kerry Katona has an exciting update to share!

Kerry has previously spoken about wanting to freeze her eggs in the hopes of having children with her fiancé, Ryan, and revealed last week that her egg freezing process was well underway.

She has now shared an exciting update regarding the surrogacy route in her latest column for OK!, where she explained how the procedure is going and when they plan on getting started with surrogacy.

“I’ve started freezing my eggs. I wanted to make sure I had some available, as I’m 42 and I think the chances of getting pregnant go down to 20%”.

The former Atomic Kitten band member went on to say that she has not conceived naturally since being with her fiancé. “I’ve been with Ryan for five years now and I haven’t got pregnant naturally”.

“I don’t want to carry any more children because I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ. But I don’t want to rob Ryan of being a dad with me. It’s what we both want. So, we’re deciding to go down the route of surrogacy”.

Katona continued, “We’ve been thinking of this for a while but we’ve just been waiting for the right time to start. The kids know. I’m not getting any younger, so it’s a bit of a rush”.

After revealing she had her eggs tested at a fertility clinic and found out that she has eight spares, Kerry was over the moon. The mum-of-five shared that Ryan did his sperm sample and they’re still waiting for those results to come back.

“The next stage will be a meeting with the consultants to find out what we do next! We don’t want it all to be happening right this second but we’re making sure we have our embryos so we do have the option to go down this route”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star added, “We’d like to move house first and get married”.

It sounds like Kerry and Ryan have very exciting times ahead!