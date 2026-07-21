Gogglebox Ireland Is Casting – Could It Be You?

You’ve watched them. You’ve shouted at the telly alongside them. You’ve probably decided your family would be far better at it. Well, now’s your chance to find out — because Gogglebox Ireland is casting for a brand-new series and they’re actively looking for families just like yours.

Virgin Media Television confirmed that the beloved show is returning, and this time around the casting team has a very specific wishlist. They want fresh faces, new perspectives, and yes — they want families. Particularly ones with younger members aged 12 and over.

Ten years of sofas, tea and telling it like it is

Gogglebox Ireland has been a fixture on Wednesday nights for a decade now. Ten years of families piled onto sofas, reacting to everything from Late Late Show moments to World Cup heartbreak, and doing it all with the kind of unfiltered honesty that makes the show so genuinely watchable. It’s become one of those programmes that holds up a mirror to modern Ireland, and it does it beautifully.

The show prides itself on reflecting all kinds of people, perspectives and communities from right across the country. That’s exactly why they’re casting now — they’re looking for the voices and households that aren’t yet on screen.

Families with teenagers

If your household is the kind where everyone piles onto the sofa on a weeknight, half-watching something while arguing about what to put on next, Gogglebox Ireland genuinely wants to hear from you. They’re especially keen on multi-generational family setups — so if your evenings involve a grandparent on the armchair, a teenager hogging the good cushions and someone’s mam providing a running commentary throughout, you could be exactly what they’re looking for.

Younger members of the family aged 12 and over are warmly encouraged to get involved. Which, if you think about it, is a genuinely lovely thing — a show that actively wants to capture the chaos of real family telly-watching, kids included.

They’re also on the hunt for tight-knit friend groups in their twenties, so if you’ve got a gang with opinions and a group chat that never stops, that’s worth knowing too.

Friend groups

If you’re in your twenties and you’ve got a tight group of friends who watch telly together — and actually have something to say about it — Gogglebox Ireland wants to hear from you too. They’ve been explicit about it: they’re after young voices for the new series, and a friend group sofa could be exactly what the show needs.

Think about it. Between reality TV recaps, news reactions and whatever everyone’s been sent in the group chat that week, it practically writes itself.

How to apply for Gogglebox Ireland

Applying is straightforward. Send an email to casting@kiteentertainment.com with your contact details, a bit about who’s in your group, where you’re based, what you love watching together and a couple of photos. That’s genuinely it.

No audition tapes, no complicated forms. Just tell them about yourselves and your sofa.

Gogglebox Ireland will return to Virgin Media Television later this year. Until then, the casting team is actively waiting to hear from new applicants — so if the sofa situation in your house is even half as entertaining as you think it is, it’s probably worth the email.