Kerry Katona gets candid about health worries as she details scare

Kerry Katona has opened up about a recent health scare that she experienced.

The former Atomic Kitten hitmaker, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020, has confessed that she recently feared that she had cancer.

Speaking to OK!, the 43-year-old recalled how she had “unbearable” pain earlier this year, which initially sparked her concerns.

“I remember screaming and crying in pain, so I went for an internal scan and they found a cyst on my right ovary. That didn’t concern them as much because I have endometriosis, but when they discovered I had blood in my cervix, they were concerned,” Kerry explained.

Fearing the worst, Kerry and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney took a trip to Spain as a distraction, but the reality star admitted that she spent the holiday worrying about her children – Molly (22), Lilly (21), Heidi (17), Max (16), and Dylan-Jorge (10).

“When I got that news, in my head I thought ‘I’ve got cancer, I’m going to die’. That’s why Ryan and I went away by ourselves. I was in so much pain on holiday – at one point I was at the pool bent over and crying,” she confessed.

“I was terrified and said to Ryan, ‘We need to get married right now and you need to adopt DJ’. If I die, she doesn’t have a legal guardian so I was forced to have those conversations. Ryan has basically raised DJ but we need to work out a plan if the worst happens and get all our ducks in a row. So many things were going through my head, like it being cervical cancer or womb cancer,” she continued.

“I’ve been open with my kids about what I’m going through. It was an awful conversation to have but it was important for me that they understood what could happen,” Kerry added.

Kerry confirmed that her cervix is now “clear of blood” and that her doctors found “no signs of cancer”, but she is still trying to alleviate the “constant pain”.

“It’s made me consider a hysterectomy. I’m at an age where I don’t want any more kids so if it could help with the constant pain I’m in, then I’m seriously thinking about it,” she concluded.