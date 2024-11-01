Kerry Katona confirms end of engagement to fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona has quietly announced the end of her engagement.

The Atomic Kitten hitmaker had been dating Ryan Mahoney for the past six years, with the pair choosing to get engaged in 2021.

Now, three years after accepting Ryan’s proposal, Kerry has confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with the 36-year-old fitness trainer.

Earlier this week, Kerry took to Instagram to share a video of herself by her mother Sue’s bedside in hospital, during which Sue teased that she had a “gorgeous doctor” looking after her.

“Health update on my mum! We’ve got a long way to go but she’s still cracking jokes,” 44-year-old Kerry wrote at the time.

In the comments section of her post, one follower jokingly replied to Kerry: “So much love to you both and is the Dr single? xx”.

In response, Kerry subtly confirmed the end of her engagement to Ryan, as she penned: “No, but I am!!”

Kerry and Ryan first met in 2018 on the dating app Bumble. Three years later, Kerry – who is a mum to five children, Molly (23), Lilly-Sue (21), Heidi (17), Max (16), and Dylan-Jorge (10) – confirmed that she was now engaged to her partner.

Throughout their relationship, Kerry admitted that she would be willing to freeze her eggs in order to welcome a child with Ryan through surrogacy.

Speaking to OK! in February, the Celebrity Big Brother finalist revealed that she was considering starting the process, stating: “If it's something Ryan wants, I'd consider it. But it's getting to the point where it's now or never.”

Then, just last week, Kerry confirmed that she had begun the process. Sharing a snap of herself in a hospital gown to Instagram, she wrote: “Happy to report I’ve got lots of eggs in my basket! Now @ryanmahoney_7 has a date with a cup and we go from there! @pallmallmedical and Dr Maiti have been absolutely amazing! Exciting times."