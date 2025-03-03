Kérastase Gloss Absolu has landed at Cloud10 Beauty—hello, glass-like shine!

NEW Kérastase Gloss Absolu drops at Cloud10 Beauty and it's everything you need to transform your hair.

Beloved by beauty enthusiasts, Cloud10 Beauty stands out with its expertly curated selection of top-tier brands, lightning-fast delivery, and exclusive perks. Offering a seamless shopping experience with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, it’s the go-to destination for premium hair, skincare, and makeup must-haves. Now, the Cloud10 team has just unveiled their latest addition— the highly coveted Kérastase Gloss Absolu range!

Kérastase has long been a leader in luxury haircare, renowned for its innovative formulas and salon-quality results. Loved by professionals and beauty enthusiasts alike, the brand combines cutting-edge science with indulgent, sensorial experiences. With a heritage spanning decades, Kérastase continuously evolves, creating products that cater to every hair type and concern. Whether it’s strengthening damaged strands, enhancing colour vibrancy, or controlling frizz, Kérastase products are designed to deliver exceptional results while making haircare feel like a self-care ritual.

Now, Kérastase introduces its latest breakthrough in haircare: Gloss Absolu, a high-performance range designed to transform dull, frizz-prone hair into a sleek, mirror-like mane. Inspired by professional glossing treatments, Gloss Absolu offers an at-home solution to achieve ultra-radiant, salon-quality shine without the need for excessive heat styling or harsh treatments.

The Science Behind Gloss Absolu

Shiny, smooth hair isn’t just about styling—it’s about hydration, nourishment, and cuticle perfection. The Gloss Absolu range is powered by three key active ingredients that work together to restore and enhance the hair’s natural brilliance:

Hyaluronic Acid – Known for its intense hydrating properties, hyaluronic acid infuses hair with moisture, helping to smooth the cuticle and eliminate dryness, which can contribute to dullness and frizz.

– Known for its intense hydrating properties, hyaluronic acid infuses hair with moisture, helping to smooth the cuticle and eliminate dryness, which can contribute to dullness and frizz. Glycolic Acid – A gentle exfoliator commonly found in skincare, glycolic acid works to refine the hair surface, remove impurities, and enhance light reflection, leaving hair looking ultra-glossy.

– A gentle exfoliator commonly found in skincare, glycolic acid works to refine the hair surface, remove impurities, and enhance light reflection, leaving hair looking ultra-glossy. Wild Rose Oil – Rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, wild rose oil provides nourishment while sealing the cuticle, locking in shine and softness for long-lasting luminosity.

Together, these ingredients create the perfect balance of hydration, smoothness, and protection, ensuring hair not only looks glossy but feels lightweight and silky too.

The Gloss Absolu Range: Your Key to Luminous Hair

Each product in the Gloss Absolu range works synergistically to provide long-lasting gloss and manageability, ensuring hair remains smooth, shiny and full of life.

Gloss Absolu Bain Hydra-Glaze Shampoo

A gentle yet powerful cleansing shampoo that delivers deep hydration while smoothing the hair cuticle. It removes impurities without stripping natural oils, leaving hair soft, sleek, and primed for maximum shine.

Gloss Absolu Insta Glaze Conditioner

A weightless conditioner that enhances shine and smoothness while providing essential nourishment. Its advanced formula works to detangle hair effortlessly, reduce frizz, and enhance the hair’s light-reflecting properties.

Gloss Absolu Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk All-in-1 Spray

This multi-purpose, lightweight mist is designed to control frizz, add shine, and offer heat protection—all in one step. Perfect for styling, it provides a silky finish with zero residue, making it an essential for glossy, frizz-free hair.

Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil

A luxurious finishing oil that boosts shine and smoothness while providing a protective barrier against humidity and external aggressors. Just a few drops enhance vibrancy and add the ultimate glass-hair effect.

Why Gloss Absolu Is a Game-Changer

Unlike traditional shine-enhancing products, which often rely on silicone-heavy formulas that can weigh hair down, Gloss Absolu is formulated to be lightweight, nourishing, and deeply effective. It doesn’t just coat the hair—it actively works to repair, hydrate, and smooth the fibre for long-lasting, natural-looking shine.

Whether you struggle with dullness, frizz, or lack of vibrancy, this range offers a scientifically backed, professional-quality solution that delivers instant and visible results. With Gloss Absolu, achieving glossy, radiant, salon-worthy hair at home has never been easier.

Are you ready to embrace gloss like never before?

