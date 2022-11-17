Kendall Jenner shares upsetting panic attack on way to Met Gala

Kendall Jenner is determined to break the stigma surrounding anxiety and panic attacks.

In the latest episode of the reality show The Kardashians, which dropped on Disney+ this morning, the 27-year-old model showcased to her fans the realities of having anxiety when you are in the public eye.

In the episode, Kendall was on her way to the glamorous Met Gala event in New York City, when she suddenly became overwhelmed by a panic attack.

“I am legit going to cry, but it is fine. I don’t know, I am just having a panic attack,” Kendall explained as she walked towards the infamous red carpet.

“The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there’s no rhyme or reason,” she detailed. “I didn’t invite it. It just happens.”

In a surprising twist which viewers of The Kardashians did not see coming, Kendall then had to use an ice bucket to pee in, as she needed to calm herself down and there were no bathrooms in her line of sight.

“Do you actually have [an ice bucket]? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I am so sorry", Kendall apologised, the embarrassment clear in her voice.

“It is going to happen, but someone needs to throw on music because I can’t let you all listen to me pee,” she exclaimed.

In recent times, Kendall has been extremely open with her fans about her struggles with anxiety, in an attempt to make people feel less alone.

“I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” she admitted in August of this year, during an interview with Vogue. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

In September of this year, whilst speaking on Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast, Kendall revealed that she had to briefly press pause on her modelling career because of her anxiety. “I just knew that if I had gone any further, I was going to lose myself,” she said candidly.

You can catch all episodes of The Kardashians on Disney+ now.