Kendall Jenner is in NO RUSH to procreate, and she’s cool with that

Babies are the absolute business – all the cooing, cute precious moments and general unconditional love really make them a covetable asset.

However, we're not entirely ready to become mothers, and Kendall Jenner feels the same.

Kendall is now the only Kardashian-Jenner who hasn't contributed to the next generation fo her family, and she's in no rush to do so, despite sisters Kylie, Khloe and Kim all having babas in 2018.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Kendall revealed that she definitely doesn't have baby fever.

'I have moments where im like do i have baby fever? Do i want a baby right now?' she told the talkshow host.

'But it don't. I'm good, I can wait a little while longer.'

Kendall revealed that she doesn't think she will be having kids any time soon, and that she has the best of both worlds thanks to her sister's offspring.

'I have all these little babies to play with, I can play with them and then throw them back,' she said.

We feel you, Kendall.