Kelsey Parker reveals ‘sign’ she received from late husband Tom

Kelsey Parker has been opening up about the ‘sign’ she received when her husband Tom tragically passed away that she believes was from him.

Tom, known for being a member of the boyband The Wanted, tragically passed away aged 33, in March 2022 following a battle with brain cancer.

Revealing that she was never a spiritual person, Kelsey admitted she ‘changed her mind’ after receiving a ‘signal’ from her husband moments after he died.

While chatting on Loose Women today, Kelsey revealed she now finds comfort in these signs from Tom as she explained, “No, I literally wasn’t spiritual at all. Not open. I was like, ‘When you die, you die, that’s it’”.

“But I went on this journey and even when Tom died at the hospice, I went downstairs after he’d just passed away and I was on the phone to my friend Evie, who's a witch, and literally… a feather dropped from the sky”.

“There was nothing around me. There was no trees and a feather dropped from the sky and that gave me peace of mind for Tom to tell me, ‘I’m OK Kels, it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be’, and that gave me comfort”.

The 32-year-old went on to say, “Tom's always been really spiritual and really into it and his mum has always been into it so he's always tried to convince me and now I'm convinced.

“He was so worried about dying, like he had this fear of dying even before he had cancer”.

Kelsey continued, “He was always so scared and I feel like he sent me the sign to go, ‘Kels, it wasn't that bad, it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be’, and I needed that”.

After appearing on the talk show, the mum-of-two took to Instagram to tell her 418K followers how proud she was of Tom and how he’s helping her get these opportunities to share their story.

She revealed, “I was so proud of Tom whenever he made appearances on shows like Loose Women and now I’m on there myself – he’d be so proud and I know he’s playing a part in all of this, making it happen!”.

“Please keep sending me these opportunities babe, I’m really enjoying them!”.