Kelsey Parker opens up ahead of late husband Tom’s first anniversary

Kelsey Parker has been speaking about her late husband Tom, ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

Tom, who was best known for being a member of the boyband The Wanted, tragically passed away from a brain tumour in March of last year. He was just 33 years of age.

As well as his wife Kelsey, he also left behind their two children – three-year-old Aurelia and two-year-old Bodhi.

Following Tom’s untimely passing, Kelsey has been extremely open about how she is coping with the loss of her husband.

Speaking to OK! at the recent premiere of Dirty Dancing at London’s Dominion Theatre, the 32-year-old admitted that she is still processing her loss. “I’m just taking each day and live through it really. It’s tough, but you’ve just got to get through it,” she shared.

She further admitted that her two young children are finding life difficult without their father. “They’re alright – they’re OK. It’s hard,” she revealed.

Kelsey then went on to note that she currently does not know how to mark the first anniversary of Tom’s passing. “I don’t know yet. I don’t want to think about it right now, but I’m sure I’ll do something,” she said.

Speaking on the topic of therapy, the mum-of-two recalled that making her six-part documentary, titled Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, helped her find comfort. The documentary series aired in December of last year.

“On the show I did counselling, and making the show was counselling for me, because I went on so many different groups and I had to talk about it,” Kelsey explained.

“I had to face my fear and actually talk about what I was going through. So I think doing the documentary in itself was massive counselling for me,” she added.

In the conclusion of her interview, Kelsey revealed that she has not continued further with therapy. “I just feel I’m a good speaker. I do open up and say how I’m feeling about things,” she shared.