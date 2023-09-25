Kelsey Parker details grief journey after death of husband Tom

Kelsey Parker has been opening up about her life following the death of her husband Tom.

Tom, known for being a member of The Wanted, sadly passed away at the age of 33 in March 2022 after battling an aggressive brain tumour.

Over a year after the tragic loss of her husband, Kelsey has shared an insight into her grief journey, and how writing her book With and Without You has helped her process her emotions.

While chatting to OK!, Kelsey explained, “I don’t think going to see a counsellor is right for me. I’m useless at that. But writing the book has actually been therapy for me”.

“I read it back and take in the fact that this has actually been my life. Especially when Tom was ill. I was so consumed with fighting for the next day and moving forward. Getting all this down on paper has made me realise what my life has been like for the past three years. It’s been really tough for me”.

Reflecting on Tom’s death, Kelsey admitted, “It was magical – he didn’t die in pain. It was like his soul was ready to leave him and go somewhere else. It was so special to watch. It wasn’t like he was struggling or anything like that. He looked amazing and he just passed over”.

“There’s no guidebook to grief. Grief won’t ever leave me; it won’t go away. I’m never going to wake up one day and go, ‘Oh, Tom who?’. I’m learning to live around my grief. It won’t get bigger, it won’t get smaller, it’s just going to remain the same until I die”.

Kelsey then revealed how she and the couple’s children, four-year-old Aurelia and two-year-old Bodhi, keep Tom’s memory alive.

“He’s still very present in the house. His pictures are everywhere. We’ve still got his book out and his records up. We talk about him every day”.

“Aurelia said to me just recently, ‘You’ve always put me to bed’. And I said, ‘No, Daddy used to put you to bed’. And I was telling her how Daddy used to look after her”.

Parker continued, “Bodhi is just a mini version of Tom. He’s been wearing his cap back to front, which was Tom’s signature fashion statement, and his personality is so much like Tom’s. He really just makes me laugh”.

Credit: Kelsey Parker Instagram

Kelsey then opened up about her new relationship with builder Sean Boggans, as she said, “Sean’s been amazing in this whole situation because he comes from a different place. We’re still seeing each other”.

“Sean’s been there for me when other people can’t be there for me. He’s been absolutely amazing. He doesn’t treat me like a widow – he treats me like a normal person and I’m grateful for that”.

“I’ve sort of put myself in a position where people are entitled to opinions. I just think, ‘Let people have their opinions’. There’s no handbook on grief or how to be a widow. It’s just ridiculous. Everybody is different and we were taught that throughout Tom’s treatment”.

Kelsey then added, “Tom is irreplaceable. There will never be another Tom Parker in my life”.