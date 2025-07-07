Kelly Osbourne confirms engagement to partner Sid with proposal video

Kelly Osbourne is about to become a wife!

The TV personality has announced that she is engaged to her partner, Sid Wilson, after three years of dating.

Kelly – who shares her one-year-old son Sidney with Sid, after welcoming him in November 2023 – took to social media last night to share the wonderful news of her engagement.

In a video on her Instagram account, the 40-year-old confirmed that Sid proposed on Saturday evening (July 5), after her father Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show with Black Sabbath at Villa Park.

In the clip, which was recorded backstage, Sid prepares to get down on one knee in front of Kelly, Ozzy and her mother, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, as Ozzy exclaims: “F**k off, you're not marrying my daughter are you?”

Sid laughs, before going on to state to Kelly: “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything. Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you.”

He continues: “So in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly then agrees to marry her partner, before the video concludes with the happy couple sharing a hug.

In the caption of her announcement, the mother-of-one simply penned: “Oh and this happened yesterday!”

Following her exciting update, many of Kelly’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Congratulations to you both!! Your beautiful family deserves endless joy! So absolutely excited for you!!” one fan commented.

“A huge CONGRATULATIONS Kelly and Sid!” another exclaimed.

“So happy for you both,” a third follower added.

Kelly and Sid’s engagement comes after she recently opened up about her thoughts on marriage.

Speaking to Us Weekly in October, Kelly admitted that she was in no rush to tie the knot.

“I found my guy. We don't need the certificate. But I know Sid really wants to get married, so we will get married. It's not as important to me,” she confessed.

“I've worn so many beautiful dresses and had so many moments that have been just about me, so that whole idea of a big day isn't as important to me,” she explained.