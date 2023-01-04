Kelly Osbourne confirms birth of first child and shares sweet name

Kelly Osbourne is now a mum!

It has been confirmed that Kelly and her partner Sid have welcomed the birth of their first child. The 38-year-old gave birth to an adorable baby boy, after reportedly welcoming him into the world in November of last year.

The news of Kelly's first child was excitedly revealed yesterday by her mother, former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne. Appearing on TalkTV yesterday, the 70-year-old couldn't help but gush over the latest addition to the Osbourne family. She also confirmed that Kelly had decided to name her son Sydney, in honour of Sid.

When asked if Sharon has been getting involved in babysitting duties, the grandmother responded enthusiastically. "They're doing just so great. So great," Sharon beamed. "She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her," she added, referring to Kelly's preference for privacy.

Kelly kept large parts of her pregnancy journey private. However, the singer and reality star still decided to share a life update with her fans.

After taking a two-month-long break, Kelly returned to social media in May of last year to announce her pregnancy. She posted two photos, both of which show her staring lovingly at her sonogram snaps.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Kelly wrote at the time. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she exclaimed, followed by a pregnant emoji.

Kelly and Sid met in 1999 when his band Slipknot performed at Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Kelly’s parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. They remained friends for over two decades, but they only made their romantic relationship public in January 2022.

Like her pregnancy, Kelly and Sid keep their relationship fairly private. However, they do share snippets of their love for each other with the world. On Valentine’s Day last year, Kelly took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly gushed in the caption.

“You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson”, she wrote.

Big congratulations to Kelly and Sid on becoming parents! We wish them well as they begin this exciting new chapter of their lives.