Kelly Clarkson admits ex-husband Brandon has been ill for a year

Kelly Clarkson has shared a worrying update on her personal life.

The Since U Been Gone singer was married to music manager Brandon Blackstock for seven years, before Kelly filed for divorce in June 2020.

The former couple, who initially tied the knot back in October 2013, continue to co-parent their two children together – 11-year-old daughter River Rose and nine-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Now, Kelly has announced that she has had to cancel a portion of her residency in Las Vegas, in order to support her children and former husband.

Last night, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a brief statement on the matter, revealing that her ex-husband has been ill for a year.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Kelly began.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she continued.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” the Stronger hitmaker added.

Kelly is scheduled to resume her residency in Las Vegas on November 7.

In an interview with People in January 2024, the music superstar described her divorce as being "extraordinarily hard”, and that she drew inspiration from it for her latest album, Chemistry.

“I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?” Kelly explained.

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming,” she admitted.