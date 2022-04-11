Kellie Harrington & Mandy Loughlin tie the knot after 13 years together

Irish boxing champion Kellie Harrington looked absolutely radiant as she and her long-term partner Many Loughlin tied the knot in Dublin this past weekend.

Kellie and Mandy said ‘I do’ on Friday, April 8, during an intimate ceremony before going on to enjoy a lovely reception in The Old Spot, in Dublin 4.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the Olympic gold medalist shared a stunning photograph from their special day, writing, “In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself.”

In this lovely snap, we get a real glimpse at Kellie’s gorgeous bridal look, which featured a delicate, sheer lace long-sleeved dress with a floor length train at the back, paired with a chic pair of high-waisted white trousers.

Meanwhile, Mandy opted for a beautiful white, high-necked, long-sleeved gown, with lovely lace details as well. Both of the brides were seen lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, with their three adorable pooches sitting at their feet.

Mandy and Kellie both wore their hair curly and pinned back, holding matching colourful bouquets of fresh spring flowers.

The happy couple continued their celebrations in The Old Spot, where wedding guests were treated to a Cadburys chocolate bar, personalised with both of their names, along with a Guinness pint glass.

“Such a pleasure to host Kellie & Amanda’s wedding celebrations at The Old Spot. Huge congratulations from all the team,” the venue wrote on social media.

Kellie and Mandy have been together since 2009, after having met in the boxing club in Bray, where they both trained.

Despite their geographical differences the pair hit it off quite easily. As Mandy explained in a previous RTÉ radio interview, “I suppose it's just such a difference – a north inner city girl and a southside girl might just not get on straight away but opposites obviously attract and it was the best thing ever.”

Huge congratulations to both Kellie and Mandy on their wonderful wedding news!