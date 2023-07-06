Keke Palmer claps back at boyfriend Darius for shaming her outfit

Keke Palmer has hit back at her boyfriend for publicly shaming her outfit.

The former Nickelodeon actress recently attended a concert by Yeah! hitmaker Usher, and chose to wear a black bodysuit with a sheer polka dot dress on top.

Following the concert, Keke’s boyfriend Darius Jackson took to Twitter to express his dislike for the outfit that the mother of his child chose to wear.

The 29-year-old quote tweeted a video of Keke dancing with Usher with the words: "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Darius’ comments referred to the couple’s baby son Leodis, whom Keke gave birth to earlier this year.

Four hours later, the NFL player followed up his initial comment by posting an extended message.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote on Twitter.

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” Darius added.

Credit: Keke Palmer Instagram

After Darius spoke his mind, Keke did not take long to coyly respond to her boyfriend’s comments. A few hours after his tweets, the 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a few photos of her outfit from the concert.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” Keke penned subtly.

Keke then went on to praise Usher’s performance, noting the concert as being “just absolutely iconic.”

Many of Keke’s fans have since taken to her comments section to express their support and pride for the new mum.

Credit: Keke Palmer Instagram

“Keke said ‘so anyways,’” one fan teased.

“You ate the look up and down. It’s giving mother, icon, free woman and we love you, AND support you!” another added.

“You are WEARING that dress, QUEEN,” a third concluded.