Keke Palmer channels Renaissance art in pregnancy photoshoot

Keke Palmer has been dabbling in the world of art!

The Nickelodeon actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson.

To celebrate, the 29-year-old has shared a stunning pregnancy photoshoot that she recently took part in. The style of the shoot gave the air of a Renaissance painting, with the mum-to-be looking radiant in a loose, yellow dress, her growing baby bump exposed and on show.

“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE”, Keke teased in her caption, with a string of cry-laughing emojis.

“behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe,” the expectant mother gushed.

Keke went on to give a heartfelt message to her incoming little one. “the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one!”, she praised. “we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life.”

In the comments section of her post, Keke received an overwhelming amount of love and well-wishes from friends and fanks alike.

“NOW KEKE YOU KNOW DAMN WELL WE WERENT READY FOR YOU TO SERVE INTERSTELLAR MOTHER MARY”, joked TikTok creator Nasim Lahbichi. “this is stunnin”.

“Goddesssss”, commented former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui. “this is beautiful mama”.

Keke initially announced her pregnancy in early December, when she was guest hosting the popular comedy skit show Saturday Night Live.

"There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight… I am!", she exclaimed to the live audience, before ripping open her blazer jacket and showcasing her bare baby bump.

Credit: SNL/NBC

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct,” the actress went on to explain.

“I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" Keke noted. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom,” she gushed.

We couldn’t be more excited for her!