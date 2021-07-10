Keep your skin looking staycation ready with this summer special

As you explore Ireland this summer, keep your skin hydrated and smooth with Green Angel’s Summer Special.

Perfect to pop into your bag for your staycation, Green Angel’s Argan Oil and Body Lotion will help to keep your skin soft and moisturised as you showcase your summer wardrobe.

The delightful duo can be used all over your body, so break out your shorts, sandals and summer skirts.

It’s recommended to use the Argan Oil first. Massage it to damp skin after a shower or bath. Allow time for it to work its magic as it soaks into the skin. Follow up with Green Angel’s calming Body Lotion. The Body Lotion is also ideal after a long day in the sun to help replenish missing moisture in the skin.

The beautiful, reusable and recyclable box contains 200ml of Green Angel’s Argan Oil and Green Angel’s Body Lotion. The set is worth €42, but in celebration of staycations getting the green light, the Summer Special is now only €29.

The Summer Special is available on www.greenangel.com. You also purchase it nationwide on your travels from Green Angel stockists including, pharmacies and in selected leading department stores such as Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Shop.

Green Angel is a luxury skincare brand containing hand-harvested Irish seaweed and pure essential oils, handmade in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.