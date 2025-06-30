Keep your skin covered this summer with ALDI’s Lacura sun range

Sun care has become more important than ever in recent years. Regardless of whether or not there are clouds in the sky, sun damage can occur at any time. Throughout the summer months, it is vital to have sun cream ready and available, to keep both yourself and your loved ones safe.

Thankfully, there are sun protection options in store that don’t require you to break the bank! This summer, ALDI’s award-winning Lacura sun range features a full lineup of sun care essentials that give you ultimate protection at affordable prices – starting from just €1.99!

When it comes to body lotions, the Lacura Mini Sun Lotion SPF 30 (€1.99) fits perfectly into your bag or pocket for on-the-go. For higher protection, the Lacura Sun Lotion SPF 30/50+ (€3.99) offers vast coverage and easy application.

Once your body is lathered in suncream, you can’t forget about your face! ALDI has curated the Lacura Face Sun Lotion SPF 50 (€2.99) to keep your face safe in the sun. Lightweight and non-greasy, it protects from harmful UV rays, keeping you looking radiant without any unwanted shine.

For the little ones, ALDI’s Lacura Sensitive Baby & Kids Sun Lotion SPF 50+ and Lacura Kids Roll-On Lotion Coloured/Sensitive SPF50+ (€3.49) are both formulated to be gentle on young, sensitive skin – meaning that you don’t have to worry about each application.

Once you are indoors, you can keep the protection ongoing with ALDI’s Lacura After Sun (€2.49) If you have any redness or dryness, this lotion will help to soothe and hydrate your skin after a day in the sunshine.

ALDI’s Lacura sun products are available to purchase now in ALDI stores nationwide.