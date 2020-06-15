‘Keep each other safe’: Harris urges public to wear face coverings

The Government has launched a new public information campaign to raise awareness about wearing face coverings. Simon Harris has urged the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in enclosed spaces and when visiting vulnerable and elderly people.

The Government advises the public to wear face coverings when visiting people who have been cocooning, when being visited by people who were cocooning, when the 2m social distancing rule isn’t possible like in shops or public transport.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said making face coverings mandatory could cause difficulties, especially as some people cannot wear them like people with breathing issues.

Simon Harris commented, “Face coverings are strongly recommended when you are in shops, on public transport and when visiting vulnerable people. We have made so much progress together. This is another step we can each take to keep each other safe and save lives.”

“Our message is simple: if you are in situations where social distancing is difficult, such as on public transport or in shops, please wear a face covering. It’s also a good idea to wear one when you are visiting someone who is vulnerable to the virus. In this way, we can help to reduce the spread of the virus, which is more important than ever as our country continues to reopen,” Varadkar stressed.

The Government has stressed that the masks are not a “magic shield” against COVID-19. The public must continue to wash your hands properly and often, proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, social distancing and avoiding touching your eyes, mouth and nose if your hands are unclean.