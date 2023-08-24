Kaz Crossley breaks down as she clears drugs scandal rumours

Kaz Crossley has opened up about her experience in a Dubai prison following drug use.

The former Love Island finalist was detained at an airport in Abu Dhabi in February, and was subsequently sent to a prison in Dubai for several days.

Now, a few months on from her terrifying experience, the 28-year-old has chosen to recall what really happened.

Kaz recently appeared on the Saving Grace podcast, where she was asked to detail the events leading up to her detainment.

The reality star explained that she went out to Dubai for work in early 2020, and ended up in a relationship. However, Kaz soon discovered that her then-boyfriend was “emotionally abusive”.

After she called time on their relationship, Kaz’s former partner secretly released a video, in which she could be seen snorting a white substance at a party.

“I didn’t know, and I was with him for a year after that. We were sleeping in the same bed together, he had that video and I had no idea,” Kaz teared up in her interview.

The beauty influencer then flashed forward to how the leaked video led to her experience in Dubai.

“A year after that situation, I’m on my way to Thailand, and without even thinking this company has booked me a transit in Abu Dhabi,” she recalled, before adding that she was stopped upon landing.

“I got taken to the police station, and they were like, ‘You have a case in Dubai,’ and I was never told. No one contacted me,” Kaz continued.

“They put me in a car and escorted me, and we turned up at a jail. They strip searched me and took all my stuff,” she explained.

“Next thing you know, I was behind bars with all these other women,” Kaz noted, clarifying that she “didn’t get arrested” but felt “so confused” at the time.

The former bombshell later shared that she was detained for four days before being released.

“As soon as they let me out, I just remember feeling so relieved,” Kaz concluded.