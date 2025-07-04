Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split with joint statement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially declared their split.

Following weeks of speculation, the Last Friday Night hitmaker and Pirates of the Caribbean actor have announced that they have ended their relationship, after being on-and-off for nine years.

Katy and Orlando had been engaged since 2019 and welcomed their daughter, four-year-old Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

Now, the Hollywood stars have chosen to speak out for the first time about the end of their relationship.

US publication People recently obtained a statement given by two representatives for the former couple, confirming that they split earlier this year.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” the pair’s representatives added.

Katy and Orlando initially started dating in 2016, following their first meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. Although they announced their split one year later, the stars did choose to rekindle their romance in 2018.

Speaking to Elle in April 2017 about their first breakup, Orlando confirmed that there was no animosity between the pair at the time.

"We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate,” he explained.

In an interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last September, Katy detailed the reason why she rekindled with Orlando after their year-long split.

"We all have our strengths and then our opportunities for growth. But one of his strengths [is] when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor. That's amazing, because I'm usually just alpha, alpha, you know? I'm like testosterone, testosterone. 'I got this. I don't need any help,' but actually I do need help. I do need a partner,” she admitted.