Katie Price’s little sister ties the knot with lavish Sussex wedding

Katie Price’s little sister Sophie tied the knot this week with a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Sussex, where the former glamour model acted as her bridesmaid.

Sophie, who owns a baby clothing company with her big sis called Little Pricey Clothing, got married to her fiancé Harry Brooks at a church in Sussex.

The newlywed took to Instagram to share an insight into her big day and posted a lovely compilation video of highlights from her wedding. Etta James’ song At Last played in the background.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “What a perfect day… everything was absolutely beautiful, we couldn’t have asked for anything better! We got our dream wedding and I’m so grateful to all of those who helped make our day so special in under three months! We did it!”.

“And we’re so lucky to have amazing family and friends who supported us along the way- thank you all so much! We really do appreciate and love you all!”.

The clip showed Sophie getting ready before the wedding with Katie helping her, her fabulous flower bouquet, guests waiting in the church and the newly married couple walking out of the church with their son.

The bridesmaids, which included Katie Price and her daughters Princess and Bunny, wore navy dresses. The bride wowed in a white long-sleeved gown floor-length veil.

Friends and fans of the assistant press officer for BBC’s Children in Need headed to the comments to congratulate her on her special day.

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton led the comments by writing, “Omg massive congratulations guys xxx love u both x”.

Celebrity medium Psychic Tracey penned, “Oh wow you look absolutely beautiful, and everything looks amazing. Congratulations to you both, may you always be blessed with love and happiness”.

“Congratulations to Sophie & Harry, you looked absolutely stunning. I hope you had the best day ever”, added a fan of the mum-of-one.

Sophie and her husband Harry welcomed their son Albert into the world in May 2021 and got engaged in March of this year, three months before they tied the knot.