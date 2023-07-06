Katie Price reveals her thoughts on possible wedding in the future

Katie Price has shared her thoughts on getting married again.

The model has previously been married three times and has spoken out about if she could see herself walking down the aisle for a fourth time.

While speaking to her little sister Sophie on the latest episode of their podcast The Katie Price Show, Katie pondered if she’d tie the knot after her sister asked her if she would marry again.

After pausing to consider her answer, Katie emphasised that marriages and divorce end up costing her a lot of money, so the right man would have to come along in order for her to consider another wedding.

Credit: Katie Price Instagram

The 45-year-old explained, “The trouble is, it costs ME money to get married and it costs ME money to get divorced”.

“So for me to get married again, they have to tick the right boxes or they have to have more to lose than me because I'm just sick of these cling-ons who turn into Mr Price's, who turn then, 'I wanna be famous'".

She admitted, "I just want to meet someone who wants me for me".

“But yeah I would get married, I can’t wait. Shall we organise it?”, she said through laughter before adding, “Course I’ll bloody get married again. I want a fairytale!".

Katie first tied the knot to Peter Andre in 2005 and they had two children together, Junior and Princess, before they divorced in 2009.

Credit: Katie Price Instagram

Price then tied the knot to Alex Reid in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2012.

The podcast host went on to marry Kieran Hayler in 2013 and they had two children together, Jett and Bunny, before they divorced in 2018.

Katie is also mum to 21-year-old Harvey whom she had during a relationship with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Most recently, Katie got engaged to Carl Woods in 2021 after just 10 months together, and have had an on-off relationship since.