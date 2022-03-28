Katie Price & Carl Woods reportedly part ways due to cheating rumours

It seems to be the end of the road for 43-year-old Katie Price and her fiancé Carl Woods, as the couple have reportedly called off their engagement following rumours that Carl has accused Katie of cheating on him.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the 33-year-old car salesman sent Katie a string of angry text messages, accusing her of being “a cheat and a player”.

“Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man,” the insider adds, explaining, “He lashed out in a series of texts and accused her of lying to him and using her pals to hide the phone number of the man he thinks she’s been seeing.”

“He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough. He feels he can no longer trust her and it’s the end of the road,” the source continued.

The mum-of-five has been in a relationship with Woods since 2020, although the pair are said to have known each other for years. In April 2021 Katie and Carl announced the exciting news that they had gotten engaged.

“It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!” Katie exclaimed when speaking to OK! Magazine at the time, referring to her 16-year-old son whom she shares with ex Peter Andre.

Katie is also a loving mum to her 19-year-old son Harvey, her 14-year-old daughter Princess, whom she also shares with Peter, along with eight-year-old Jet and seven-year-old Bunny whom she shares with ex Kieran Hayler.

Previously Katie and Carl have also spoken about trying to have a baby together, and have even made plans to pursue IVF.