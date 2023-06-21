Katie Piper details ‘struggling’ health update as she battles infection

Katie Piper has been opening up about her ongoing health difficulties.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter had an operation to repair a defect in her left eye.

Before she underwent the operation, Katie travelled to the United States to film for her documentary series, titled Jailhouse Mums. The series follows Katie as she meets pregnant inmates who are about to give birth.

Credit: Katie Piper Instagram

However, in a recent interview with MailOnline, the 39-year-old expressed how she continued to have difficulties with her health while she was filming the documentary.

“It's not great,” she admitted, when asked about her recovery from her operation. “It's ongoing in my eye for me. I had this infection since February which has never really stabilised.”

The Loose Women star went on to detail how her trip Stateside affected her infection. “It was a nightmare throughout the filming of the prison show. I was really struggling and it was really hard to get eye drops into the prisons,” she explained.

Credit: Katie Piper Instagram

However, Katie noted in her interview that she has accepted that she will continue to have health issues throughout her life. “'It's just one of those things that has never been a stable injury for me,” she stated.

“I think if you're going to have such a life-changing injury you're going to know and accept those things don't just heal and go away. It is the same for every burn survivor I have met at that level of severity of injury,” she added.

Katie has had a range of health complications ever since she was attacked with sulphuric acid in 2008, on the orders of her former boyfriend Daniel Lynch.

Credit: Katie Piper Instagram

The mum-of-two was left blind in one eye as a result, and continues to use her platform to speak out for other burn victims.

Katie’s brand new documentary series Jailhouse Mums launches on the W Channel tonight, Wednesday, June 21, at 10pm.