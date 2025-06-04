SHEmazing!
Katherine Ryan confirms pregnancy after skin cancer diagnosis

Katherine Ryan is pregnant!

A spokesperson for the actress and comedian has confirmed that she is expecting another baby with her husband, Bobby Kootstra.

Katherine is already a mum to little ones Fred (3) and Fenna (2) with Bobby, as well as her 15-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship. The TV star has also previously been open about her fertility struggles, revealing that she experienced three miscarriages in five years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katherine Ryan (@kathbum)

While Katherine has yet to personally speak out about her baby joy, the expectant mum has dropped a few clues about her excitement for her little one’s arrival.

In the written description for this week’s episode of her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, the 41-year-old teased that her “recent interest in facelifts makes sense as she embarks upon a fat girl summer.”

Katherine’s baby news comes just a few months after she announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in her life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katherine Ryan (@kathbum)

Speaking on her podcast in March, she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with “early melanoma” on the day of recording, after initially spotting a mole on her arm in 2022.

“If you know about melanoma, you know that it is a deadly form of skin cancer. It does spread quickly, and I just felt like this [second] mole wasn’t right,” Katherine recalled.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katherine Ryan (@kathbum)

“It just feels crazy to me, what could have happened if I hadn’t been my own advocate. If I hadn’t pushed, if I had taken the good answer the first time and walked away, then I could’ve had melanoma just growing and spreading in my arm,” she explained.

“It’s not ideal to have melanoma twice in your life. I obviously have a genetic predisposition. I am someone with type 1, very fair, Celtic skin. I have over 100 moles. That is the criteria. I don’t go in the sun, that’s the thing. I wear SPF all the time. I cover my body, I cover my arms, I cover my face,” Katherine insisted, before concluding: “Every fair-skinned person just needs to be careful about that."

