Katherine Ryan confirms pregnancy after skin cancer diagnosis

Katherine Ryan is pregnant!

A spokesperson for the actress and comedian has confirmed that she is expecting another baby with her husband, Bobby Kootstra.

Katherine is already a mum to little ones Fred (3) and Fenna (2) with Bobby, as well as her 15-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship. The TV star has also previously been open about her fertility struggles, revealing that she experienced three miscarriages in five years.

While Katherine has yet to personally speak out about her baby joy, the expectant mum has dropped a few clues about her excitement for her little one’s arrival.

In the written description for this week’s episode of her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, the 41-year-old teased that her “recent interest in facelifts makes sense as she embarks upon a fat girl summer.”

Katherine’s baby news comes just a few months after she announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in her life.

Speaking on her podcast in March, she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with “early melanoma” on the day of recording, after initially spotting a mole on her arm in 2022.

“If you know about melanoma, you know that it is a deadly form of skin cancer. It does spread quickly, and I just felt like this [second] mole wasn’t right,” Katherine recalled.

“It just feels crazy to me, what could have happened if I hadn’t been my own advocate. If I hadn’t pushed, if I had taken the good answer the first time and walked away, then I could’ve had melanoma just growing and spreading in my arm,” she explained.

“It’s not ideal to have melanoma twice in your life. I obviously have a genetic predisposition. I am someone with type 1, very fair, Celtic skin. I have over 100 moles. That is the criteria. I don’t go in the sun, that’s the thing. I wear SPF all the time. I cover my body, I cover my arms, I cover my face,” Katherine insisted, before concluding: “Every fair-skinned person just needs to be careful about that."