Katherine Heigl reacts to Alex and Izzie’s reunion on Grey’s Anatomy

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl has finally reacted to the controversial storyline in the previous season of the medical drama which saw her character Izzie Stevens reunited with her former flame and original cast member Alex Karev.

*Spoiler warning for season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy*

In this infamous episode fans of the long-running show were shocked to see their beloved pediatric surgeon, Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers, leave his wife Jo to go back to his ex, Izzie Stevens, who has been living on a horse ranch in Texas with his twin daughters, whom he didn’t know about until now.

Of course the delivery of this unexpected storyline was even more surprising, as viewers were only able to hear about how Alex and Izzie reunited through letters which he wrote to his wife Jo and other close friends, explaining everything that had happened.

Katherine Heigl, who won an Emmy award for her performance on the show in 2007, wasn’t actually seen in the reunion episode at all, as she hasn’t appeared on the show since her exit in season six, which had her leaving on bad terms.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katherine reacts to Alex and Izzie's reunion, admitting that she hasn’t actually been keeping up with the series. “I didn't see it,” she told the media outlet, adding, “Wasn't he with someone?”.

Referring to how Alex just abandoned his wife Jo, Katherine then says, “Listen, isn't that an a**hole move?” as she reiterated what many fans had been feeling.

When asked if the 42-year-old actress would ever return to Grey’s Anatomy though, she wouldn’t be completely opposed to it. “I'm super focused on this show and my passion for it," Heigl said, referring to her role on the new Netflix series Firefly Lane. “I would never say never but it's not likely.”