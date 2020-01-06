Kate wants her children to spend more time with Archie this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the UK in the coming days and Archie already has a special playdate lined up.

According to US Weekly, Kate is hoping her children can spend more time with their little cousin Archie in 2020. A source told the publication that the mum-of-three is hoping their bond will strengthen over the next year.

The source said that Kate is “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly adore their cousin and we’re not one bit surprised. He is as cute as can be.

The family didn’t get to spend Christmas or New Year together so there’s no doubt Harry and Meghan will be eager to see their family when they return to London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the holidays in Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their extended family, however, the Sussexes were away in Canada for Christmas break.

The source said that the little Cambridges, who are very resilient, would have noticed Archie’s absent over Christmas so there’s no doubt they’re missing him.

They have been recharging their batteries and spending quality time with Meghan’s mum Doria during their six week break from royal duties.

Before they fly home, Harry and Meghan have their first official engagement of 2020. They will visit Canada House to meet with High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff “to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support” during their break.