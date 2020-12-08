Kate Middleton dons fabulously festive red coat and tartan scarf

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in Cardiff with Prince William, looking as stylish as ever while giving us serious festive feels.

Whilst the couple are on their Royal Train Tour, they stopped off in Cardiff, Wales, to toast some marshmallows with university students, admire the historic Cardiff Castle, while listening to how people have been struggling and pulling together in what has been a tumultuous year.

To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a series of stunning images to their @kensingtonroyal Instagram account, documenting their eventful journey.

“Located in ‘Christmas at the Castle’, The Duke and Duchess joined students from Cardiff University for some marshmallow toasting, a secret santa exchange and more importantly, hear how their mental health has been during this challenging year,” the caption read.

From the photos we can see Kate stepping out in a fabulously festive red coat, which she paired with a practical tartan scarf and black leather gloves.

Continuing, the caption went on to say, “With the Welsh ‘Samba Galez’ playing within the castle walls, The Duke and Duchess were able to hear how they have been supported during the pandemic through the UK Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.”

Of course, this is just one of the stops Kate and Will will make on their Royal Train Tour, which began yesterday, to pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities across England, Scotland, and Wales.