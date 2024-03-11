Kate Middleton speaks out about edited family photo

Kate Middleton has broken her silence following the release of a family photo on Mother’s Day that caused confusion among social media users.

On Sunday, March 10, a picture of the Princess of Wales alongside her children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte was posted to the family’s 15.2M Instagram followers.

Shortly after the picture was shared online, many social media users questioned if the image had been edited following suspected inconsistencies throughout the snap.

Credit: Prince & Princess of Wales Instagram

These alleged alterations were noticed on Kate’s jacket, Charlotte's skirt and sleeve, as well as Louis’s jumper, along with other aspects.

Online, many were questioning why the pictures had possibly been edited, with many worried following Kate’s silence after her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Now, the Princess has spoken out about the image and has released an apology to the public, revealing that she had edited the picture herself.

Taking to the Royals’ Instagram Stories, she explained, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing”.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused”.

The Princess closed off by adding, “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”.

The family photo had been released to celebrate Mother’s Day, with the message, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C”, captioning it.

This was the latest picture of Kate that was shared online following her surgery in January, after she previously hadn’t been seen in public since Christmas day.

Credit: Prince & Princess of Wales Instagram

In a recent health update, Kensington Palace confirmed, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress”.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided”.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world”.