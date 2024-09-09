Kate Middleton shares she has finished chemotherapy in new video update

Kate Middleton has confirmed that she has completed her course of chemotherapy, almost six months after announcing her cancer diagnosis.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales publicly shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She refrained from sharing any specific details about her diagnosis, but noted at the time that it was a “huge shock”.

The mother-of-three subsequently took a step back from royal duties, but did later attend a handful of summer events, such as Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men's Singles final.

In a new update released today, Kate has now shared the good news that she has finished her course of chemotherapy.

In the video, the 42-year-old can be seen taking her husband William, the Prince of Wales, and their three children – George (11), Charlotte (9) and Louis (6) – on a summer walk through the woods.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," the Princess began in her statement.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," she continued.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she confirmed.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," the Princess stated.

Describing her "renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," Kate concluded: "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."