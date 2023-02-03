Kate Middleton opens up in raw mental health chat with Roman Kemp

Kate Middleton has been opening up about the importance of mental health.

The Princess of Wales has shared a raw conversation that she recently had with radio and TV presenter Roman Kemp.

Roman has become an advocate for mental health in recent years, after his best friend Joe Lyons took his own life in August 2020.

To highlight the importance of mental health education in early childhood, the duo have posted a video of their conversation as they walked across the grounds of the home of Martin’s parents – Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman.

During their lengthy discussion, Roman admitted that not every child will have an easy life, and that the lives of families are becoming "so difficult" as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

"Absolutely,” the Princess of Wales agreed. “And this is the thing, every family is different – and the pressures that we all face are different.”

The working royal – who is the mother of Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) – then went on to add that she recognises the difficulties that can come with raising young children.

"While raising the importance of early childhood, this isn't about putting extra pressure on families. It's actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough,” she explained.

"It's not about the number of toys they've got or the number of trips you go on with them,” Kate continued. “It's just making sure they have the right emotional support around them that comes from the adults in their lives."

In the end, both Roman and the Princess agreed that the number one thing that children need from their family is love. “Love goes a long way! It's very true,” Kate beamed.

The Princess of Wales’ conversation with Roman is just the latest in a string of promotions for her new campaign. Shaping Us, which was launched earlier this week, aims to highlight the importance of early years development, a topic which has been a passion of Kate’s for several years.