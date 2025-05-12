Kate Middleton opens up about her ‘sanctuary’ during cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton has opened up about how nature helped her mental health during her recovery from cancer.

In March of last year, the Princess of Wales announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Following several months of chemotherapy, the mother-of-three went on to confirm in September that she is now in remission.

Over a year on from her diagnosis, Kate has taken the opportunity to reflect on how much the world of nature means to her and her husband, Prince William.

Earlier today, the Princess released the first of four short films in her ‘Mother Nature’ series, dedicated to each season.

The footage – which was shot on the Isle of Mull during the couple’s recent 14th wedding anniversary – showcases William and Kate spending time together in a forest, as well as having their arms wrapped around one another as they look out across the water.

“Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary. The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us, and help us to heal and grow is boundless, and has been understood for generations,” Kate began in her video narration.

“It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance, and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us and each other,” she detailed.

Describing spring as having a “sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change,” Kate concluded her video by stating: “In this evergrowing, complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all. Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together.”

Following her candid insight, many of the Princess’ fans have since been commenting their support.

“Thank you for raising awareness on mental health,” one follower replied.

“Beautiful, thank you very much, fantastic pictures and healing words,” another agreed.

“Such a beautiful message and video,” a third fan added.