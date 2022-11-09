Kate Middleton meets with mum & baby group in latest solo trip

Kate Middleton headed to Colham Manor Children’s Centre today, Wednesday, November 9, to meet with staff and mums who attend the centre.

Kate was visiting on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, which she became a patron of in May of this year, to try and understand more about the impacts of mental health issues on mums.

On The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram, snaps from the visit were shared to its 14.5M followers.

One photo shows Kate smiling as she chatted with mums in the mum and baby group, while another picture shows other group members playing with their little ones.

The mum-of-three is looking as stunning as always on her Royal visits, as she wears an olive green dress with a trench coat of the same colour palette and high heels to match.

The post is captioned, “A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families”.

“Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community”.

Many followers of the Royal social media account headed to the comments to share how happy they were to see the Princess of Wales meeting with mums to discuss such an important topic.

One follower wrote, “This is a great initiative. This should be available for mothers and their families worldwide!”. “Such an important place for Her Royal Highness to visit”, penned a second Instagram user.

A third added, “They deserve immense respect for the great work they do. Thank you, Your Highness, for supporting this fantastic organisation”.