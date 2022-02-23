Kate Middleton admits to feeling broody and wanting another baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always hinted that their family-of-five is complete, but recently Kate Middleton (40) has been feeling extra “broody”, as she asks her husband, Prince William (39), “Let’s have another!”

Kate is currently away on her solo Royal tour in Denmark. On Tuesday the Duchess met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

Kate was there to learn from the esteemed researchers who are working on the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, an initiative which is very close to Kate’s heart. The project aims to promote the mental wellbeing of and relationships between infants and their parents.

Spending all of that time with so many adorable babies was having a serious effect on the mum-of-three. “It makes me very broody,” Kate confessed during the outing. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'”

Kate and William are already loving parents to their three children, eight-year-old George, six-year-old Charlotte and three-year-old Louis.

Just last month the subject of Kate’s broodiness came up again while the couple were on a trip to Lancashire. The pair were taking photos with families, when Kate was handed a cute baby girl named Anastasia.

As she and William posed for a photo, the Duke joked, “Don't give my wife any more ideas!” adding, “Don't take her with you,” when she eventually handed the baby back to her parents.