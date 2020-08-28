Kate Hudson thinks it’s time How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days got a sequel

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is without a doubt one of our favourite romantic comedies, which we return to time and time again. Kate Hudson’s flawless wit and hilarious stings combined with Matthew McConaughey’s smouldering charm and frustrated determination make this classic rom-com one for the ages.

Watching these two incredibly ambitious characters fool each other into a relationship, and then inevitably falling in love, is such a treat for the eyes. This is why we were so excited to hear what Kate Hudson had to say about where she thinks these characters would be now, 17 years later.

Kate Hudson spoke to Elle, sharing her ideas about what would have happened to Andy and Ben since How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days came out in 2003. “I've always thought about where Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!”

“But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job. I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point,” Kate predicted.

While not exactly the happily ever after we would have hoped for, it’s probably the more realistic option. Giving us hope, Kate went on to remark that a sequel wouldn’t be completely out of the question, saying, “It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it.” How to lose a guy in 20 years might be a bit of a stretch, but we’ll take it!