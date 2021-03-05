Kate Ferdinand shows off her post pregnancy body in candid post

New mum Kate Ferdinand is keeping it real, as she shares a candid Instagram post, talking about her post pregnancy body, which mums everywhere will relate to.

Kate welcomed the birth of her first child this past December, with her footballer husband Rio Ferdinand. Kate is also a loving step-mum to Rio’s three children, 14-year-old Lorenz, 12-year-old Tate and nine-year-old Tia, all of whom he shared with his late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, 29-year-old Kate bravely shared a stunning selfie of herself in her underwear, holding her 11-week-old son, Cree, up to her shoulder.

“Ahhh… nerves kicking in again, but here goes. Let’s talk post pregnancy body,” Kate captioned her post pregnancy update, before confessing that she’s “really held off on uploading any pictures with my body in because last time I did, for some reason, I felt all types of nerves and ended up deleting it.”

“Hormones, or the pressure of Instagram to look a certain way? Who knows, but either way, I’ve finally plucked up the courage. Here I am,” Kate proudly announced.

“I’m finally starting to slowly feel more like ‘me’ again, but it hasn’t been plain sailing. I was seeing lots of ladies, and I salute you, saying they love and embrace their post pregnancy body; I wish I felt like that but in all honesty … I love that my body produced our baby BUT quite frankly, I don’t love my post baby body. I miss feeling fit & strong!”

“As women, our bodies go through so much & I feel like there is so much pressure to ‘bounce back’ when it’s just not realistic, especially with a newborn. I mean, how tough is it to find the energy to exercise?”

“Some days I am like a machine working out, walking, eating healthy and feeling on top of the world and other days (like yesterday) I haven’t found time for the exercise and I’m caught tucking my head in the sweet cupboard looking for some sugar in the hope it will keep me awake.”

Kate then went on to reveal that she’s been finding solace in a pregnancy and motherhood social networking app, hearing from other mums who are going through something similar. “I'm learning that it's ok if you don't love your post baby body.”

“It’s amazing if you love your post baby body but it’s also ok and normal if you don’t. It doesn't mean you haven’t loved the process of bringing your child into the world and it's ok to want to feel back to the ‘old you’. It doesn’t mean we love our children any less..,” Kate lovingly added.