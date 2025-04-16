Kate Ferdinand gives sweet glimpse into stepdaughter Tia’s birthday

The Ferdinand family are celebrating!

Today (April 16) marks the 14th birthday of Rio Ferdinand’s eldest daughter, Tia. The retired footballer is also a dad to older sons Lorenz (18) and Tate (16), whom he shared with his late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

After tying the knot with Kate Ferdinand in 2019, Rio has since gone on to welcome little ones Cree (4) and Shae (1).

Now, in honour of Tia’s latest teenage milestone, Kate has treated her fans to a special glimpse into her stepdaughter’s celebrations abroad!

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to upload several snaps from the Ferdinand family’s ongoing holiday in Dubai.

Among several beachside photos and holiday outfit reveals, Kate’s post also included a glimpse into the decorations that she has organised for teen Tia.

Ahead of Tia's 14th birthday, Kate showcased a snap beside the pool, with a red and white balloon displaying the phrase: ‘Tia Turns Fourteen’.

“Making memories,” Kate penned at the beginning of her caption.

Credit: Kate Ferdinand / Instagram

“Early birthday celebrations for Tia & I’m just so obsessed with the babies in their matching costumes,” she added sweetly.

On her Instagram stories, the Blended podcaster also confirmed that she has organised party hats and red heart sunglasses to match the balloon, as she teased: “We have a birthday girl in the morning.”

Following her heartwarming insight, many of Kate’s 1.4 followers have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to Tia.

“Making beautiful memories. Happy birthday Tia,” one fan replied.

“Aw amazing Tia deserves the best,” another commented.

“So beautiful! Happy birthday to Tia,” a third fan wished.

Kate has previously opened up about her developing relationship with her stepdaughter.

In March of last year, the former The Only Way Is Essex star shared a video of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: “It’s a privilege to step in and look after you as a mother would. We drive each other crazy at times but we also couldn’t imagine life without each other."