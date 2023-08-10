KASH Beauty releases seven new beautiful blusher & bronzer shades

Elevate your glow to perfection with the highly-anticipated expansion of KASH Beauty's coveted makeup bag essential – The Skin Glaze Collection. Delve into a realm of exquisite radiance as seven stunningly silky liquid blushers and bronzers join the original bestselling duo, unlocking endless possibilities to enhance your no-makeup-makeup look with a subtle flush of colour and glow, or a deeper sun-kissed hue.

The velvety smooth, vegan, and cruelty-free formula glides effortlessly across your skin, seamlessly blending with the KASH Beauty sculpting sponge or your fingertips. With just a few strokes of the applicator wand, these buildable, blendable, and lightweight formulas work their magic, adorning your complexion with an ethereal luminosity and radiant splendour.

As you delicately apply Skin Glaze to the high points of your face, collarbones, and decolletage, prepare to unveil a natural, flawless lit-from-within glow every time.

Peach Paradise (RRP €19.95)

Keep ‘em keen with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Peach Paradise. This lush liquid highlighter is designed to add a gorgeous coral glaze to the skin.

Malibu Dreamin’ (RRP €19.95)

Get your glaze on with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Malibu Dreamin’. Perfect for sunny day looks, this candy-pink shade adds a muted, sleek glaze to the skin, creating a fresh, youthful look.

Sinful Summer (RRP €19.95)

Indulge your wild side with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Sinful Summer. A lush, dramatic shade of hot pink, the liquid illuminator adds a stunning glaze to the skin, drawing the eye and creating vibrance.

Soft Sol (RRP €19.95)

Salute the sun with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Soft Sol. This neutral bronze shade is designed to complement fair- and light-toned skin, creating a light, luminous, sunkissed glow.

Honey Bronze (RRP €19.95)

Get glowing with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Honey Bronze. This warm bronze liquid highlighter is ideal for light- to medium-toned skin, creating depth and radiance all at once.

Desert Dusk (RRP €19.95)

Kiss the sun with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Desert Dusk. This rich bronze shade is designed to complement medium skin tones and will pair well with your tan all summer.

Deep Truffle (RRP €19.95)

Embrace your inner sun goddess with the KASH Beauty Skin Glaze in shade Deep Truffle. This rich, indulgent shade of bronze is designed to complement deep skin tones, creating luminance and sheen.

KASH Beauty is available at www.KASHBeauty.com and stockists nationwide, including Boots, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.