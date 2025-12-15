KASH Beauty opens exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village

If you've been looking for an excuse to treat yourself to a proper beauty haul (and let's be honest, who isn't at this time of year?), KASH Beauty has just given you the perfect reason. The Irish beauty brand has opened a limited-time pop-up store at Kildare Village, and if you're anywhere near Co. Kildare before the festive madness really kicks in, it's absolutely worth the trip.

Founded by makeup artist Keilidh Cashell, KASH Beauty has become something of a phenomenon since launching in 2020. What started as one woman's vision has grown into a brand stocked with over 150 products, featured in British Vogue, and named by Shopify as one of their top-performing beauty brands. Not bad for a homegrown Irish success story.

Friends capture a fun moment outside KASH Beauty salon.

A Shopping Experience That's Pure KASH

The pop-up itself is designed to be unmistakably KASH. Think modern glamour meets high-performance beauty, all wrapped up in a space that feels elevated but still approachable. The store officially launched with a ribbon cutting by Keilidh herself, joined by influencer and friend Charleen Murphy, before welcoming guests to explore everything from bestselling festive sets to the iconic Aura Skin collection.

One of the standout features? You can build your own personalised Christmas Crackers filled with your chosen KASH Beauty essentials. It's that perfect middle ground between buying someone a gift and actually knowing what they'll like… because they pick it themselves. Genius, really.

Guests at the KASH Beauty event.

Opening Offers Worth Knowing About

To celebrate the Kildare Village arrival, KASH Beauty is running some pretty decent opening offers. You'll get a complimentary gift worth €45 when you spend over €100, which is fairly substantial. There's also an additional 30% off Christmas ranges, special bundle savings where you can grab any seven products for €75 or five for €55, plus a 10% complexion discount when you buy two or more items.

The first 100 customers who made a purchase on opening day got goodie bags packed with fan favourites, so if you missed that particular boat, at least the other offers are still running for a limited time.

Why Kildare Village Makes Sense

Speaking about the launch, Keilidh said, "Kildare Village has always been such an exciting place for shoppers, especially during the festive season. Bringing KASH Beauty here feels like the perfect match. We've created a space that really reflects who we are as a brand – modern, elevated, and rooted in creativity, and we can't wait for people to experience it."

It does make sense when you think about it. Kildare Village already draws crowds looking for that mix of luxury and value, and KASH Beauty fits right into that sweet spot. It's premium quality without being completely out of reach, which is exactly what most of us want when we're treating ourselves or shopping for gifts.

Worth noting: the pop-up operates as a cashless store, so make sure you've got your card sorted before you head over. You'll find it at Kildare Village, Nurney Road, Co. Kildare, but remember it's only there for a limited time. If you've been curious about the brand or just fancy a browse somewhere that isn't absolutely heaving with December shoppers, it might be worth pencilling in a visit before it disappears.