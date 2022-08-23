Karl Henry to take that extra boost on life with Pharmaton partnership

The newest face of Pharmaton is leading fitness and wellness expert, and Podcast host Karl Henry. From tv screen stardom to bestselling author, no personal trainer in Ireland has a larger wheelhouse than Karl Henry.

For the past decade he has led the charge in changing the wellbeing and lifestyle of the Irish public through his columns, guides, and television cameos. Karl will be involved in promoting Pharmaton’s latest immunity supplement, Immuno10; built to boost immunity and help you get back to living better faster.

On his partnership, Karl Henry said: “I’m so excited to be working with Pharmaton. I’m a huge advocate for multivitamins as a supplement to any fitness journey. Exercising and eating well is half the battle, but if your body isn’t getting the proper vitamins it needs then you have a much bigger problem. Vitamins are an essential part of living well and with Pharmaton, a single capsule gives you everything you need to get that extra boost in life.”

Whether you’re a casual jogger, gym nut, or simply juggling family and work life, Pharmaton prepares you for everything life can throw at you. Pharmaton Immuno10 is scientifically formulated with specific vitamins and minerals to support three of the core elements that are needed to perform (and juggle!) day to day activities to our best ability:

Immune System: High in Vitamins A, C and B Complex (B6, B9, B12) plus minerals Iron, Zinc, Copper and Selenium, that each contribute to the normal function of the immune system – ideal as we approach the Cold / Flu season.

Vitality: Iron and magnesium are known to reduce fatigue and tiredness whilst Vitamin B complex (B1, B2, B3, B6) and Biotin all contribute to energy yielding metabolism which we need for all functions and activities of the body including exercise.

Mental Performance: Vitamin B5 contributes to normal mental performance – the tricky balancing act of hectic daily schedules needs all the support it can get!

Our bodies and minds are slowly readjusting to the strenuous pace of normal life after recent unprecedented times and they are going to need all the help they can get. Pharmaton is available over the counter from almost all pharmacies nationwide including Boots, Lloyds, McCauley and other leading pharmacies (RRP: €17.95).