Kardashian sisters mark Kylie Jenner’s birthday with cute throwbacks

The Kardashians have been celebrating!

Yesterday (August 10) marked Kylie Jenner’s 26th birthday.

As the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, the model and makeup guru has received an influx of love from her fellow sisters.

Firstly, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian has treated The Kardashians fans to some never-before-seen throwback snaps of the pair.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 42-year-old unveiled two photos of a younger Kim and child Kylie taking selfies with hilariously funny faces.

“My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts!” Kim gushed at the beginning of her caption, before going on to honour her youngest sister.

“You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still!” Kim continued.

“I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!!!! Happy 26th Birthday,” she concluded lovingly.

Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Many fans have since flocked to social media to react to the adorable throwback images.

“The freckles on baby Kylie,” one follower penned.

“So cute.. the baby before the babies,” another wrote.

“Looks just like Stormi,” a third fan exclaimed, referring to Kylie’s first child and only daughter.

Meanwhile, fellow sister Khloé Kardashian also took to Instagram to share some snaps, including several of Kylie as a baby.

Credit: Khloé Kardashian Instagram

“To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner,” the 39-year-old beamed in her caption.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner chose to mark her special day by unveiling an adorable photo of a toddler Kendall cradling a baby Kylie.

“Happy birthday my tiny baby sister @kyliejenner,” Kendall wrote alongside the image.

We hope Kylie had an amazing birthday!