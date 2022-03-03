Kanye West’s lawyer reacts to Kim’s new legally single status

Kim Kardashian has finally been granted legally single status, one year after filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

During a bifurcation hearing on Tuesday, March 2, a judge granted the Skims mogul her legally single status, three months after Kim applied for this change. It’s been reported that Kim attended the hearing virtually, while West opted not to appear at all.

This change in Kim’s status means that the 41-year-old mum can now move on more easily, as she has already dropped ‘West’ from her last name.

A source close to Kim revealed to E! News that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star feels “anxious about the future but is very hopeful” that she and Kanye can now settle things with their divorce.

“Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single,” the insider continued. “She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”

Over the past few months, Kanye has been publicly pleading with the reality star to make his family 'whole' again, while critiquing and insulting Kim’s new boyfriend, SNL’s Pete Davidson.

However, according to West’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, Ye has always been “in support of the divorce”.

In a new statement shared by E! News, Ms. Spector has set out to clear a few things up and “dispel a few mistruths”.

“Kanye's paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural,” Ms. Spector told the news outlet. “Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law.”

Explaining where the rapper’s head is at now that Kim’s status has been declared legally single, Kanye’s lawyer said, “Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children.”

Together, Kardashian and West share four children together, eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.