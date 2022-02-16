Kanye West admits ‘jarring’ posts came off as ‘harassing Kim’

It seems American rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West has seen the error of his ways, and has now deleted all of his controversial Instagram posts, admitting that they “came off as harassing Kim”.

Kanye has spent the last week publicly targeting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, even going as far as sharing screenshots of their private text conversations, in which Kim admits she’s worried for Pete’s safety.

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, 44-year-old Kanye deleted all of his previous Instagram posts, and took responsibility for his actions in a lengthy statement.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” Kanye wrote, adding, “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.”

“Thank everybody for supporting me,” he continued. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

“I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener,” Kanye concluded.

Many people have accused Kanye of ‘love bombing’ Kim as during the past week Kanye has publicly pleaded with Kim to bring their family together again and take him back and it was reported that he sent Kim a truck load of roses for Valentine’s Day.

After Kim asked Kanye why can't he keep their conversations private, Kanye responded, "Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan … Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!"