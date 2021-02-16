Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ is coming to UK & Irish television

It has just been announced that the Golden Globe nominated HBO series, The Flight Attendant starring The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco will soon be available to watch in Ireland and the UK.

The eight-episode limited series will be coming to Sky One and Now TV, available for all with a subscription to watch from March 19.

For those who don’t know, The Flight Attendant, which is based on a book by Chris Bohjalian, follows Cassie (series star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco), a reckless alcoholic flight attendant who drinks during flights and spends her time off having sex with strangers, including her passengers.

When she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with a hangover from the night before, she discovers the dead body of a man who was on her last flight lying next to her, his throat slashed. Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene, then joins the other airline crew travelling to the airport.

In New York City, she is met by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who question her about the layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder who the killer could be… if it isn’t her, that is.

Starring alongside Cuoco is Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk and Rosie Perez.

The Flight Attendant debuted on November 26 in the U.S. and was quickly renewed for a second season. The critically acclaimed first season has a 98% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes from nearly 60 critics’ reviews.

The show has received numerous award nominations, including Golden Globes Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critic’s Choice Awards.

Check out the trailer here;