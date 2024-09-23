Kaley Cuoco reveals wedding plans after engagement to Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has been opening up about her future with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory actress and Ozark actor announced their engagement in August.

Kaley and Tom are already parents to a one-year-old daughter named Matilda. Now, they have been sharing an insight into whether they plan on having more children in the future and if they'll be expanding their family before or after their wedding day.

In a new interview with People, Kaley admitted that when it comes to their big day, they “haven't started planning anything yet” and that “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan”, the 38-year-old admitted before adding, “I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot”.

Cuoco then confessed that since she announced her and Tom’s engagement, the couple have been bombarded with questions about when they plan on saying ‘I do’.

She compared the situation to her experience after giving birth to Matilda and being flooded with questions about when she would be welcoming her second child.

Kaley explained, “The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’. I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’”.

Sharing an update on her daughter, Kaley revealed, “She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad”.

“She's kind of like a boy. She loves aeroplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing. And she loves horses, so that's great”.

When sharing their engagement news online last month, Kaley said, “Amazing weekend… What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you @tommypelphrey”.

Tom also took to social media to share the joyful news as he admitted, “Not another road real or imagined I would rather be on”.